Free Trial
→ Gold Set an All-Time High. But BlackRock & JPMorgan Are Buying This… (From Awesomely, LLC) (Ad)tc pixel

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.29 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
ASM International logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Q1 EPS $5.87, beating the consensus of $4.58 by $1.29; the company reported a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 23.51%.
  • Shares jumped 4.9% to $975 on the news; the stock has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a P/E of 56.98, and a 52‑week range of $430.60–$990.69.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but overall positive with an average rating of "Moderate Buy" (2 Strong Buy, 6 Buy, 1 Hold, 1 Sell), including recent upgrades from BNP Paribas Exane and Zacks and a downgrade from Jefferies.
  • Five stocks we like better than ASM International.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $1.29, Zacks reports. ASM International had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 23.51%.

ASM International Trading Up 4.9%

ASMIY traded up $45.90 on Tuesday, reaching $975.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,195. The company has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.98 and a beta of 1.92. ASM International has a fifty-two week low of $430.60 and a fifty-two week high of $990.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $820.97 and a 200-day moving average of $718.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASMIY. BNP Paribas Exane raised ASM International to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research raised ASM International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut ASM International from a "moderate sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Report on ASM International

ASM International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASM International OTCMKTS: ASMIY is a Netherlands-based supplier of wafer processing equipment for the global semiconductor industry. The company develops and manufactures systems used in the deposition and formation of thin films on semiconductor wafers, with a strong reputation for atomic layer deposition (ALD) technology. Its equipment is used in the production of advanced logic, memory, power devices and related semiconductor components where precise control of film thickness and composition is critical.

ASM's product portfolio centers on deposition and epitaxy platforms that support a range of process chemistries and materials, including ALD and other chemical vapor deposition techniques.

Read More

Earnings History for ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in ASM International Right Now?

Before you consider ASM International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ASM International wasn't on the list.

While ASM International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Reduce the Risk Cover
Reduce the Risk

Market downturns give many investors pause, and for good reason. Wondering how to offset this risk? Click the link to learn more about using beta to protect your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
The 1934 playbook
The 1934 playbook
From American Alternative (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
Iran War TRUTH: What Was Revealed Behind Closed Doors
Iran War TRUTH: What Was Revealed Behind Closed Doors
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
By Peter Frank | April 14, 2026
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026

Recent Videos

We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines