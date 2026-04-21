ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.29 EPS

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $1.29, Zacks reports. ASM International had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 23.51%.

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ASM International Trading Up 4.9%

ASMIY traded up $45.90 on Tuesday, reaching $975.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,195. The company has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.98 and a beta of 1.92. ASM International has a fifty-two week low of $430.60 and a fifty-two week high of $990.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $820.97 and a 200-day moving average of $718.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASMIY. BNP Paribas Exane raised ASM International to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research raised ASM International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut ASM International from a "moderate sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Report on ASM International

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International OTCMKTS: ASMIY is a Netherlands-based supplier of wafer processing equipment for the global semiconductor industry. The company develops and manufactures systems used in the deposition and formation of thin films on semiconductor wafers, with a strong reputation for atomic layer deposition (ALD) technology. Its equipment is used in the production of advanced logic, memory, power devices and related semiconductor components where precise control of film thickness and composition is critical.

ASM's product portfolio centers on deposition and epitaxy platforms that support a range of process chemistries and materials, including ALD and other chemical vapor deposition techniques.

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