ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Reaches New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $990.69 and last traded at $961.28, with a volume of 7211 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $929.10.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ASMIY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research raised ASM International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut ASM International from a "moderate sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Friday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASM International presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Analysis on ASM International

ASM International Stock Performance

The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $823.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $720.26. The company has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.18 and a beta of 1.92.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.65. ASM International had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $808.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.67 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASM International NV will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASM International

ASM International OTCMKTS: ASMIY is a Netherlands-based supplier of wafer processing equipment for the global semiconductor industry. The company develops and manufactures systems used in the deposition and formation of thin films on semiconductor wafers, with a strong reputation for atomic layer deposition (ALD) technology. Its equipment is used in the production of advanced logic, memory, power devices and related semiconductor components where precise control of film thickness and composition is critical.

ASM's product portfolio centers on deposition and epitaxy platforms that support a range of process chemistries and materials, including ALD and other chemical vapor deposition techniques.

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