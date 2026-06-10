ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the thirty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, twenty have issued a buy recommendation and four have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,589.6250.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of ASML from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,625.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morningstar lowered shares of ASML to a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Get ASML alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

Trending Headlines about ASML

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $219,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 19.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. First Nebraska Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $214,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 40.9% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,757 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $14,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lavelle Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $227,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,777.77 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $1,508.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,353.94. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $683.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1,831.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. On average, analysts predict that ASML will post 36.93 EPS for the current year.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ASML, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ASML wasn't on the list.

While ASML currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here