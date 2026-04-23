ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports.

ASML has been the subject of a number of other reports. Santander cut ASML from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on ASML to $1,971.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, KGI Securities set a $1,415.00 price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,504.38.

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ASML Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ ASML traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,441.07. 536,706 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,852. The company's 50-day moving average is $1,400.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,230.26. ASML has a one year low of $651.46 and a one year high of $1,547.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $566.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in ASML by 1,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company's stock.

More ASML News

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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