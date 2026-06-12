ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Down 1.9% - Time to Sell?

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) was down 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1,839.00 and last traded at $1,863.55. Approximately 2,518,055 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,844,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,899.48.

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ASML News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Positive Sentiment: ASML’s moat is being viewed as wider than previously feared, with commentary arguing that a potential rival, xLight, is not an immediate threat to its EUV leadership. That supports the view that ASML can defend its pricing power and market share. Article Title

ASML’s moat is being viewed as wider than previously feared, with commentary arguing that a potential rival, xLight, is not an immediate threat to its EUV leadership. That supports the view that ASML can defend its pricing power and market share. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs reaffirmed its buy rating on ASML, reinforcing bullish analyst sentiment around the stock. Article Title

Goldman Sachs reaffirmed its rating on ASML, reinforcing bullish analyst sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Elon Musk’s virtual appearance at ASML’s technology conference put the company in the spotlight as his Terafab chip-manufacturing plans could rely on advanced lithography tools, highlighting ASML’s relevance to next-generation semiconductor buildouts. Article Title

Elon Musk’s virtual appearance at ASML’s technology conference put the company in the spotlight as his Terafab chip-manufacturing plans could rely on advanced lithography tools, highlighting ASML’s relevance to next-generation semiconductor buildouts. Positive Sentiment: More broadly, investors are still naming ASML as a preferred AI infrastructure play, which suggests ongoing demand optimism for its equipment amid the AI spending cycle. Article Title

More broadly, investors are still naming ASML as a preferred AI infrastructure play, which suggests ongoing demand optimism for its equipment amid the AI spending cycle. Neutral Sentiment: ASML reached a deal with unions that will result in fewer planned job cuts, reducing near-term restructuring concerns but not materially changing the company’s core outlook. Article Title

ASML reached a deal with unions that will result in fewer planned job cuts, reducing near-term restructuring concerns but not materially changing the company’s core outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Separate commentary on Canon as a possible challenger to ASML’s EUV process may have raised competition questions, but it does not yet appear to have changed the market’s dominant view of ASML’s lead. Article Title

Separate commentary on Canon as a possible challenger to ASML’s EUV process may have raised competition questions, but it does not yet appear to have changed the market’s dominant view of ASML’s lead. Negative Sentiment: The main downside risk in the news flow is continued attention on future competition in EUV and chipmaking tools, which could pressure sentiment if investors start to believe ASML’s lead is narrowing.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. Morningstar downgraded ASML to a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,589.63.

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ASML Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,529.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,365.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $732.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.84, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.82.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth $756,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new position in ASML during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 19.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. First Nebraska Trust Co acquired a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ASML by 40.9% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,757 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $14,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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