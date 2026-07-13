ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Down 4% - Here's Why

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1,718.08 and last traded at $1,726.04. Approximately 1,402,360 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,877,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,797.32.

Get ASML alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASML. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,625.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research downgraded ASML from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ASML from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,854.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASML

ASML Trading Down 4.0%

The firm has a market cap of $678.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.91, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,705.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,478.68.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc lifted its stake in ASML by 78.9% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in ASML by 1,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company's stock.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ASML, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ASML wasn't on the list.

While ASML currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here