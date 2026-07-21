ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Up 3.6% - What's Next?

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1,823.88 and last traded at $1,801.51. Approximately 1,673,966 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,902,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,739.02.

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Key Stories Impacting ASML

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Morningstar downgraded shares of ASML to a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Argus set a $2,100.00 target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,970.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ASML

ASML Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,735.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,508.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $708.50 billion, a PE ratio of 56.05, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.78.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 52.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 40.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $2.1507 per share. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. ASML's dividend payout ratio is presently 33.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,484,949 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,798,268,000 after purchasing an additional 132,353 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in ASML by 6.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,641,565 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,168,227,000 after buying an additional 96,860 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ASML by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,560,256 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,060,833,000 after buying an additional 19,051 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ASML by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,526,411 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,633,046,000 after buying an additional 193,068 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ASML by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,033,583 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,364,963,000 after buying an additional 18,768 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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