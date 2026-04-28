ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Price Down 3.3% - Time to Sell?

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1,364.81 and last traded at $1,384.56. 1,915,899 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,865,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,432.44.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. KGI Securities set a $1,415.00 price objective on ASML and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,504.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML Stock Down 3.3%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,401.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,240.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.52 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.36.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $3.1771 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This is a positive change from ASML's previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $12.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. ASML's payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in ASML by 1,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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