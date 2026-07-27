ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Price Down 5.8% - Time to Sell?

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1,613.34 and last traded at $1,655.26. Approximately 3,320,962 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 1,896,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,757.09.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ASML. Weiss Ratings upgraded ASML from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ASML from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Argus set a $2,100.00 target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,970.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ASML

ASML Stock Down 5.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $650.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,754.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,526.71.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 52.71%. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 43.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $2.1507 per share. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. ASML's dividend payout ratio is currently 33.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 78.9% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of ASML by 1,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in ASML by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Further Reading

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