ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading 6.2% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) rose 6.2% on Wednesday after Barclays upgraded the stock to a buy rating. The company traded as high as $1,555.80 and last traded at $1,550.13. Approximately 1,707,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,833,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,459.44.

ASML has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ASML from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Santander cut shares of ASML from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,504.38.

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Institutional Trading of ASML

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its position in ASML by 78.9% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of ASML by 1,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Trading Up 6.2%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,420.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1,288.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $609.64 billion, a PE ratio of 55.60, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.81.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 37.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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