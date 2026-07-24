ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading Down 2.5% - Here's What Happened

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1,739.88 and last traded at $1,757.09. Approximately 1,311,853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,886,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,803.00.

Get ASML alerts: Sign Up

ASML News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ASML from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on ASML from $1,971.00 to $2,623.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on ASML from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Argus set a $2,100.00 price objective on ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,970.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ASML

ASML Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,749.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1,522.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.65 earnings per share for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 52.71% and a net margin of 30.11%.The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 43.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $2.1507 per share. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. ASML's payout ratio is 33.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in ASML by 1,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in ASML by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ASML, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ASML wasn't on the list.

While ASML currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here