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ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading Up 2.7% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
May 21, 2026
ASML logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • ASML shares rose 2.7% on Thursday, trading as high as $1,601.79 after closing at $1,550.13 the prior day, though volume was below average.
  • Recent coverage was broadly bullish: ASML’s CEO said semiconductor supply should remain tight as AI-driven demand stays strong, while UBS and Goldman Sachs both raised their outlooks on the stock.
  • Analysts remain constructive overall, with ASML carrying a Moderate Buy consensus and a price target of $1,504.38, even as the stock trades well above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • Interested in ASML? Here are five stocks we like better.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1,601.79 and last traded at $1,592.00. Approximately 1,354,863 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,829,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,550.13.

Key ASML News

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings raised ASML from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Santander cut shares of ASML from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,504.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASML

ASML Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $626.11 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,424.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,291.56.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%.The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 37.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of ASML by 1,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in ASML by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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