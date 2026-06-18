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ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading Up 3.3% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
June 18, 2026
ASML logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • ASML shares rose 3.3% on Thursday, trading as high as $1,942.87 after closing at $1,867.83, with volume running about 28% above average.
  • Investor optimism is being driven by AI-related semiconductor demand and comments from ASML’s CEO about avoiding supply constraints for new projects like Elon Musk’s “Terafab,” which could boost demand for its EUV tools.
  • Analyst sentiment remains broadly supportive, with several firms reiterating or raising ratings and targets; MarketBeat shows an average rating of Moderate Buy and a target price of $1,589.62.
  • Five stocks we like better than ASML.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) traded up 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1,942.87 and last traded at $1,929.68. Approximately 2,381,285 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,857,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,867.83.

ASML News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered ASML from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. DZ Bank reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,589.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

ASML Trading Up 3.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $758.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,572.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,389.44.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ASML

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,553,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in ASML by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $11,404,000 after buying an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 5.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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