Assa Abloy AB (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Assa Abloy AB (OTCMKTS:ASAZY - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASAZY. Dnb Carnegie upgraded Assa Abloy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Assa Abloy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Research raised Assa Abloy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Evercore upgraded Assa Abloy to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Assa Abloy in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company.

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Assa Abloy Stock Performance

Shares of ASAZY stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $17.31. 352,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,394. The company's fifty day moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average is $19.08. Assa Abloy has a 1-year low of $15.39 and a 1-year high of $21.98. The company has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Assa Abloy (OTCMKTS:ASAZY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Assa Abloy had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 15.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Assa Abloy will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Assa Abloy

Assa Abloy is a global provider of door opening solutions, formed in 1994 through the merger of Swedish lock manufacturer ASSA and Finnish lock specialist Abloy. Building on a legacy that dates back to 1907, the company has grown into a diversified security technology group offering a broad portfolio of mechanical and electromechanical locks, access control systems, identification technology and entrance automation. Assa Abloy serves a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential dwellings, institutions, transportation hubs and hospitality venues.

The company's product offerings encompass traditional mechanical locks and keys as well as advanced digital solutions such as mobile access credentials, smart door locks and cloud-based access management platforms.

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