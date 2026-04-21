Free Trial
→ Gold Set an All-Time High. But BlackRock & JPMorgan Are Buying This… (From Awesomely, LLC) (Ad)tc pixel

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Earns Underperform Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Associated British Foods logo with Consumer Defensive background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Jefferies reiterated an underperform rating on Associated British Foods with a GBX 1,650 price target, implying roughly a 10.2% downside from current levels.
  • Several other brokers have cut targets recently — three analysts rate the stock Hold and three rate it Sell — leaving a MarketBeat average rating of Reduce and an average price target of GBX 1,793.
  • Shares opened at GBX 1,836.84 (down about 2.6%), valuing the company at £12.92bn with a PE ratio of 12.97, and the stock is trading below its 200‑day moving average (GBX 2,022.41).
  • Interested in Associated British Foods? Here are five stocks we like better.

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "underperform" rating reiterated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 1,650 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price target points to a potential downside of 10.17% from the stock's current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,100 to GBX 1,925 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,095 to GBX 1,940 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,710 to GBX 1,600 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Shore Capital Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Associated British Foods to an "underperform" rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 2,050 to GBX 1,850 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of GBX 1,793.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods Stock Down 2.6%

Associated British Foods stock opened at GBX 1,836.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.54. Associated British Foods has a one year low of GBX 1,729.45 and a one year high of GBX 2,359. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,890.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,022.41.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group with sales of £13.9bn, 128,000 employees and operations in 53 countries across Europe, Africa, the Americas, Asia and Australia. Our purpose is to provide safe, nutritious, affordable food, and clothing that is great value for money. With the breadth of our business, our brands and global reach, ABF aims to consistently deliver value to its stakeholders. Our business is split into five segments: Grocery; Sugar; Agriculture; Ingredients; and Retail.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Associated British Foods Right Now?

Before you consider Associated British Foods, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Associated British Foods wasn't on the list.

While Associated British Foods currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them Cover
Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them

Thinking about investing in Meta, Roblox, or Unity? Click the link to learn what streetwise investors need to know about the metaverse and public markets before making an investment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
Is Trump Done? Shocking leak…
Is Trump Done? Shocking leak…
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
By Bridget Bennett | April 14, 2026
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
By Peter Frank | April 14, 2026

Recent Videos

The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines