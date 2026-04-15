Free Trial
→ MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,600 by Analysts at Citigroup

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Associated British Foods logo with Consumer Defensive background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Citigroup cut its price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,710 to GBX 1,600 and reiterated a sell rating, implying about a 12.5% downside from the stock's recent price.
  • Multiple brokers (RBC, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan, Jefferies) have lowered targets or downgraded ABF, leaving a MarketBeat consensus of Reduce with an average target of GBX 1,793 and a split of three Hold and three Sell ratings.
  • Shares traded down about 2.5% to GBX 1,828.50 on Wednesday with below-average volume; the company has a market cap of £12.86bn and a P/E of ~12.9.
  • Interested in Associated British Foods? Here are five stocks we like better.

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from GBX 1,710 to GBX 1,600 in a research note issued on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm presently has a "sell" rating on the stock. Citigroup's price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.50% from the company's current price.

ABF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Associated British Foods to an "underperform" rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 2,050 to GBX 1,850 in a report on Monday. Shore Capital Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,100 to GBX 1,925 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,095 to GBX 1,940 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an "underperform" rating and issued a GBX 1,650 price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated British Foods has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of GBX 1,793.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of ABF traded down GBX 47.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,828.50. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,415,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,002,406. The firm has a market cap of £12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.84. Associated British Foods has a 1-year low of GBX 1,729.45 and a 1-year high of GBX 2,359. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,895.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,028.11.

About Associated British Foods

(Get Free Report)

Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group with sales of £13.9bn, 128,000 employees and operations in 53 countries across Europe, Africa, the Americas, Asia and Australia. Our purpose is to provide safe, nutritious, affordable food, and clothing that is great value for money. With the breadth of our business, our brands and global reach, ABF aims to consistently deliver value to its stakeholders. Our business is split into five segments: Grocery; Sugar; Agriculture; Ingredients; and Retail.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Associated British Foods Right Now?

Before you consider Associated British Foods, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Associated British Foods wasn't on the list.

While Associated British Foods currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best AI Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
The 10 Best AI Stocks to Own in 2026

Wondering where to start (or end) with AI stocks? These 10 simple stocks can help investors build long-term wealth as artificial intelligence continues to grow into the future.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
From Investors Alley (Ad)
3 Dividend Aristocrats Whose Yields Can Help Combat Inflation
3 Dividend Aristocrats Whose Yields Can Help Combat Inflation
By Chris Markoch | April 9, 2026
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Delta Air Lines Gains Altitude: Higher Highs Are Coming 
Delta Air Lines Gains Altitude: Higher Highs Are Coming 
By Thomas Hughes | April 9, 2026
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
By Peter Frank | April 12, 2026

Recent Videos

Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here‘s What to Buy Right Now
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here's What to Buy Right Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Red Flag Warning: 4 Stocks Showing Cracks As Earnings Season Kicks Off
Red Flag Warning: 4 Stocks Showing Cracks As Earnings Season Kicks Off
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines