AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) CFO Sells $4,297,342.29 in Stock

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) CFO Andrew Martin Johnson sold 45,809 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $4,297,342.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 503,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,244,498.39. This trade represents a 8.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrew Martin Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 20th, Andrew Martin Johnson sold 5,000 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $451,250.00.

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AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASTS traded down $15.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.41. 54,887,128 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,171,563. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.30 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 18.47 and a quick ratio of 18.37. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.08 and a fifty-two week high of $133.86.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $14.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.01 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 573.67%.AST SpaceMobile's quarterly revenue was up 1952.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AST SpaceMobile News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AST SpaceMobile this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research set a $106.00 price objective on AST SpaceMobile in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research upgraded AST SpaceMobile from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $81.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ASTS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 16,350.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company's core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

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