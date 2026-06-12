AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Here's What Happened

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 10,248,007 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session's volume of 17,706,641 shares.The stock last traded at $87.5710 and had previously closed at $97.56.

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Here are the key news stories impacting AST SpaceMobile this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASTS shares. Zacks Research raised AST SpaceMobile from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. New Street Research set a $106.00 price target on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Friday, May 29th. William Blair restated a "market perform" rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $81.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Stock Down 14.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 18.37, a current ratio of 18.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.30 and a beta of 2.70.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.43). AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 573.67%.The company had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 1952.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Hiroshi Mikitani sold 1,690,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $154,499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 29,330,155 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,362,770.10. The trade was a 5.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Martin Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $451,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 565,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $51,063,901.25. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,140,000 shares of company stock worth $279,903,150 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.89% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASTS. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in AST SpaceMobile by 16,350.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company's stock.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company's core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

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