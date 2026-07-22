AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Down 2.2% - Time to Sell?

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $61.23 and last traded at $61.95. 10,811,591 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 18,636,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.34.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded AST SpaceMobile from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. William Blair restated a "market perform" rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. New Street Research set a $106.00 price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $86.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Trading Down 2.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 18.37 and a current ratio of 18.47. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.07 and a 200 day moving average of $89.05.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $39.01 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 573.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1952.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AST SpaceMobile

In other AST SpaceMobile news, CFO Andrew Martin Johnson sold 45,809 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $4,297,342.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 503,619 shares in the company, valued at $47,244,498.39. The trade was a 8.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julio A. Torres sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $1,145,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 43,239 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,300,865.26. This trade represents a 25.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,809 shares of company stock valued at $9,748,492. Corporate insiders own 20.89% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tema ETFs LLC boosted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 109,486.8% during the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 1,003,815 shares of the company's stock valued at $89,199,000 after buying an additional 1,002,899 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,972,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 76,000 shares of the company's stock worth $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,430 shares of the company's stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company's core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

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