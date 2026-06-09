AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $92.06, but opened at $97.23. AST SpaceMobile shares last traded at $97.40, with a volume of 4,647,721 shares.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about AST SpaceMobile

Here are the key news stories impacting AST SpaceMobile this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASTS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered AST SpaceMobile from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research raised AST SpaceMobile from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. New Street Research set a $106.00 target price on AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AST SpaceMobile has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $81.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on ASTS

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 18.37 and a current ratio of 18.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.16. The company has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.14 and a beta of 2.70.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.01 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 573.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. The company's revenue was up 1952.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AST SpaceMobile news, CFO Andrew Martin Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $451,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 565,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $51,063,901.25. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julio A. Torres sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $1,145,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 43,239 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,300,865.26. The trade was a 25.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,140,000 shares of company stock worth $279,903,150. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in AST SpaceMobile by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the company's stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its position in AST SpaceMobile by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company's stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in AST SpaceMobile by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the company's stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in AST SpaceMobile by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 923 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company's stock.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company's core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AST SpaceMobile, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AST SpaceMobile wasn't on the list.

While AST SpaceMobile currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here