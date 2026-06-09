Free Trial
→ ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow! (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
June 9, 2026
AST SpaceMobile logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • AST SpaceMobile shares gapped up on Tuesday, opening above the prior close of $92.06 and last trading near $97.40. The move came with heavy volume, signaling strong near-term trader interest.
  • The biggest operational catalyst is the planned June 17 launch of BlueBird satellites 8, 9, and 10 aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. That launch is seen as an important step in validating the company’s rollout timeline.
  • Despite the rally, sentiment remains cautious: analysts still rate the stock “Reduce” on average, and insider selling plus reliance on SpaceX launches are continuing concerns. The company also recently missed earnings and revenue expectations, highlighting execution risk.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of AST SpaceMobile.

Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $92.06, but opened at $97.23. AST SpaceMobile shares last traded at $97.40, with a volume of 4,647,721 shares.

Trending Headlines about AST SpaceMobile

Here are the key news stories impacting AST SpaceMobile this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASTS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered AST SpaceMobile from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research raised AST SpaceMobile from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. New Street Research set a $106.00 target price on AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AST SpaceMobile has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $81.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on ASTS

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 18.37 and a current ratio of 18.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.16. The company has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.14 and a beta of 2.70.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.01 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 573.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. The company's revenue was up 1952.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AST SpaceMobile news, CFO Andrew Martin Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $451,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 565,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $51,063,901.25. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julio A. Torres sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $1,145,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 43,239 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,300,865.26. The trade was a 25.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,140,000 shares of company stock worth $279,903,150. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in AST SpaceMobile by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the company's stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its position in AST SpaceMobile by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company's stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in AST SpaceMobile by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the company's stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in AST SpaceMobile by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 923 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company's stock.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company's core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in AST SpaceMobile Right Now?

Before you consider AST SpaceMobile, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AST SpaceMobile wasn't on the list.

While AST SpaceMobile currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist Cover
The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab Is Down 24% From Its 52-Week High—Pullback or Problem?
Rocket Lab Is Down 24% From Its 52-Week High—Pullback or Problem?
By Ryan Hasson | June 4, 2026
tc pixel
I was right about SpaceX
I was right about SpaceX
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
AI Server Earnings: Wall Street Sees One Clear Standout
AI Server Earnings: Wall Street Sees One Clear Standout
By Leo Miller | June 5, 2026
IREN's 800MW Bet Flips the AI Power Switch
IREN's 800MW Bet Flips the AI Power Switch
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 6, 2026
3 Stocks With Fresh Catalysts to Watch Before the July 4
3 Stocks With Fresh Catalysts to Watch Before the July 4
By Chris Markoch | June 8, 2026
tc pixel
Elon’s new "tollbooth"
Elon’s new "tollbooth"
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
Marvell Stock Soars on NVIDIA's Trillion-Dollar Nod
Marvell Stock Soars on NVIDIA's Trillion-Dollar Nod
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 2, 2026
The Great AI Server Rotation Puts Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Super Micro Computer in Focus
The Great AI Server Rotation Puts Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Super Micro Computer in Focus
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 4, 2026
Don‘t Wait for the SpaceX IPO — Buy These 5 Stocks Right Now
Don't Wait for the SpaceX IPO — Buy These 5 Stocks Right Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

These Stocks REFUSE to Be Ignored. One Was Up 3300% In ONE Day.
These Stocks REFUSE to Be Ignored. One Was Up 3300% In ONE Day.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Exact Date of Next Stock Market Crash
The Exact Date of Next Stock Market Crash
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Tech Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought on This Dip (One Is Down 22% Today)
3 Tech Stocks You'll Wish You Bought on This Dip (One Is Down 22% Today)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines