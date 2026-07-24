AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock Price Down 5% - Should You Sell?

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) shares dropped 5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $55.73 and last traded at $56.20. Approximately 10,922,697 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 18,521,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.18.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AST SpaceMobile from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AST SpaceMobile from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AST SpaceMobile presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $86.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Stock Down 5.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 18.37, a current ratio of 18.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.81. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.57 and a beta of 2.69.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.43). AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 573.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1952.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew Martin Johnson sold 45,809 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $4,297,342.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 503,619 shares in the company, valued at $47,244,498.39. This trade represents a 8.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $3,854,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 34,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,348,857.50. This represents a 53.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 105,809 shares of company stock worth $9,748,492 in the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 16,350.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Portus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company's stock.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company's core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AST SpaceMobile, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AST SpaceMobile wasn't on the list.

While AST SpaceMobile currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here