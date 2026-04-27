Free Trial
→ SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Astec Industries, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Astec Industries logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Astec Industries declared a quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share, payable May 29 to shareholders of record on May 13, equivalent to an annualized $0.52 and a yield of about 0.9%.
  • The company beat Q4 expectations with $1.06 EPS (vs. $0.74 est.) and $400.6M revenue; its dividend is well covered with a payout ratio of 16.3% and analysts forecast $4.33 EPS next year (implying a ~12% payout ratio).
  • Shares traded down 0.9% to $58.68 (market cap ~$1.34B, P/E ~34.9), and analyst sentiment is positive overall with three "Strong Buy" ratings and one Hold, giving an average rating of "Strong Buy".
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th.

Astec Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Astec Industries has a payout ratio of 16.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Astec Industries to earn $4.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

Astec Industries Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of ASTE traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $58.68. The stock had a trading volume of 148,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.66. Astec Industries has a 12-month low of $34.78 and a 12-month high of $64.37.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 2.75%.The company had revenue of $400.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.21 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Astec Industries will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Longbow Research raised Astec Industries to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Astec Industries from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Zacks Research raised Astec Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised Astec Industries to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Strong Buy".

Read Our Latest Report on ASTE

Astec Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astec Industries, Inc is a designer and manufacturer of specialized equipment for infrastructure-related markets. Headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the company develops, engineers and produces machinery for asphalt road-building, aggregate processing, concrete production, underground mining, landscaping and utility installation. Astec's product portfolio includes asphalt plants, portable crushers, conveyors, screening plants, mixers, continuous miners and related support equipment.

Organized into multiple operating segments—Roadbuilding; Aggregate & Mining; Energy; and Pavement Preservation & Maintenance—Astec Industries serves contractors and municipalities that build and maintain transportation, energy and utility networks.

See Also

Dividend History for Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Astec Industries Right Now?

Before you consider Astec Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Astec Industries wasn't on the list.

While Astec Industries currently has a Strong Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Cover
The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy

Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
Sell 99% of Your Stocks, Do THIS Instead…
Sell 99% of Your Stocks, Do THIS Instead…
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
By Sam Quirke | April 22, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Warning: Don‘t Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
Warning: Don't Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines