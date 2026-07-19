Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $275.75.

ALAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $155.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Astera Labs from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $240.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

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Insider Transactions at Astera Labs

In other news, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.30, for a total value of $116,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 5,064,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,470,141,033.90. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Manuel Alba sold 136,974 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.01, for a total value of $60,543,877.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,287,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $569,098,483.24. The trade was a 9.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,700,432 shares of company stock valued at $449,062,723. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Astera Labs

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALAB. Atreides Management LP grew its position in shares of Astera Labs by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,365,787 shares of the company's stock worth $368,890,000 after buying an additional 1,754,593 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in Astera Labs by 1,298.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,421,263 shares of the company's stock valued at $278,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,643 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Astera Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,980,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Astera Labs by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,312,927 shares of the company's stock worth $218,419,000 after acquiring an additional 858,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Astera Labs by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,099,809 shares of the company's stock worth $515,684,000 after acquiring an additional 760,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company's stock.

Astera Labs Stock Down 5.0%

Shares of Astera Labs stock opened at $303.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a PE ratio of 205.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 3.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $349.32 and a 200 day moving average of $220.59. Astera Labs has a 52 week low of $96.79 and a 52 week high of $499.48.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.The firm's revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Astera Labs will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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