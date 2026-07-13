Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Shares Down 12.3% - Here's What Happened

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 12.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $350.10 and last traded at $362.05. 6,242,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 5,664,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $412.97.

Get Astera Labs alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALAB has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Astera Labs from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Astera Labs from $225.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Astera Labs from a "buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $275.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALAB

Astera Labs Price Performance

The business's 50-day moving average price is $335.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.94. The firm has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 3.66.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $308.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Astera Labs news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 686 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.04, for a total value of $270,997.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,192,472. The trade was a 11.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stefan A. Dyckerhoff sold 3,505 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,577,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 57,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,859,700. The trade was a 5.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 2,040,691 shares of company stock valued at $507,675,380 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astera Labs

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 1,330.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 186 shares of the company's stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 422.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank boosted its position in Astera Labs by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 200 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Astera Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company's stock.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Astera Labs, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Astera Labs wasn't on the list.

While Astera Labs currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here