Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Shares Down 1.5% - Time to Sell?

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $338.02 and last traded at $358.05. Approximately 3,719,870 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 5,529,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $363.54.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALAB shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $155.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Astera Labs from a "buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $233.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALAB

Astera Labs Trading Down 1.5%

The firm's fifty day moving average price is $204.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 3.95.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Astera Labs news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.03, for a total value of $231,659.88. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 103,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,075,913.29. This represents a 0.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.30, for a total transaction of $116,120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,064,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,141,033.90. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 2,298,757 shares of company stock worth $472,787,436 in the last ninety days. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astera Labs

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALAB. Atreides Management LP increased its position in shares of Astera Labs by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,365,787 shares of the company's stock valued at $368,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,593 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Astera Labs by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,743,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,690,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,918 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Astera Labs by 1,298.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,421,263 shares of the company's stock valued at $278,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,643 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,599,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Astera Labs by 577.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,127,340 shares of the company's stock valued at $220,733,000 after purchasing an additional 960,899 shares during the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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