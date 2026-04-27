Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Shares Down 6.6% - Here's Why

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $194.41 and last traded at $198.6960. 1,215,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 5,292,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $212.84.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $165.00 target price on Astera Labs in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $199.74.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Astera Labs

Astera Labs Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.87 and a 200-day moving average of $153.15.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $270.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.46 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 25.70%.The company's revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Astera Labs has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.540 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $1,077,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 118,084 shares in the company, valued at $12,725,912.68. This trade represents a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Manuel Alba sold 183,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $19,692,630.00. Following the sale, the director owned 319,863 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,420,457.43. This represents a 36.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,064,888 shares of company stock valued at $150,764,723 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Astera Labs

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 497.2% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,743 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 26,428 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 86.8% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 57,150 shares of the company's stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 26,550 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the first quarter worth about $1,215,000. Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the first quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 996.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,086 shares of the company's stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 30,068 shares during the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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