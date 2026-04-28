Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $196.64, but opened at $181.20. Astera Labs shares last traded at $183.7590, with a volume of 1,165,435 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALAB shares. Weiss Ratings cut Astera Labs from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $165.00 price target on Astera Labs in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $199.74.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALAB

Astera Labs Stock Performance

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $135.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.95. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 151.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.78.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $270.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.46 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business's revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.540 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Astera Labs

In related news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 10,188 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.45, for a total value of $1,787,484.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,069,134 shares of the company's stock, valued at $713,929,560.30. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Manuel Alba sold 183,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $19,692,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 319,863 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,420,457.43. The trade was a 36.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,064,888 shares of company stock worth $150,764,723. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astera Labs

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALAB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,743,141 shares of the company's stock worth $2,690,907,000 after buying an additional 1,693,918 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in Astera Labs by 2,496.6% during the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,611,194 shares of the company's stock valued at $268,038,000 after buying an additional 1,549,144 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Astera Labs by 1,298.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,421,263 shares of the company's stock valued at $278,283,000 after buying an additional 1,319,643 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astera Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,599,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Astera Labs by 577.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,127,340 shares of the company's stock valued at $220,733,000 after buying an additional 960,899 shares during the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

Further Reading

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