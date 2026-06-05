Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Stock Price Down 11.4% - Here's What Happened

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 11.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $314.84 and last traded at $317.06. Approximately 7,269,806 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 5,546,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $358.05.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALAB shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $297.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $233.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Astera Labs

Astera Labs Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 3.95. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $209.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.57.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Astera Labs news, Director Manuel Alba sold 183,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $19,692,630.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 319,863 shares in the company, valued at $34,420,457.43. This represents a 36.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 325,693 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.14, for a total transaction of $56,064,793.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,079,322 shares in the company, valued at $702,214,489.08. This represents a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 2,298,757 shares of company stock worth $472,787,436 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astera Labs

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,827,506 shares of the company's stock worth $2,300,344,000 after purchasing an additional 84,365 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP lifted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,365,787 shares of the company's stock worth $368,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,593 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,099,809 shares of the company's stock worth $515,684,000 after purchasing an additional 760,358 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,429,078 shares of the company's stock worth $403,598,000 after purchasing an additional 104,935 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,934,688 shares of the company's stock worth $321,855,000 after purchasing an additional 393,250 shares during the period. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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