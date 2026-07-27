Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Stock Price Down 3.1% - Here's Why

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) traded down 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $267.74 and last traded at $282.52. Approximately 4,100,365 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 5,538,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $291.58.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $240.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $200.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $205.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $282.00.

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Astera Labs Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 3.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.07.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.The business's revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $3,551,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 75,688 shares in the company, valued at $26,882,106.96. This trade represents a 11.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Manuel Alba sold 8,491 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.38, for a total transaction of $3,892,104.58. Following the sale, the director owned 286,863 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,492,261.94. The trade was a 2.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,676,845 shares of company stock valued at $444,928,806. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astera Labs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 1,330.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 186 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 422.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Astera Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

Further Reading

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