Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Bank of America from $240.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Bank of America's price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.35% from the company's previous close.

ALAB has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Astera Labs from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities lowered Astera Labs from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Astera Labs from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Astera Labs from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $244.75.

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Astera Labs Stock Up 5.4%

Shares of NASDAQ ALAB opened at $439.66 on Tuesday. Astera Labs has a fifty-two week low of $84.78 and a fifty-two week high of $440.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $270.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.58. The firm has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a PE ratio of 297.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 3.95.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $308.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company's revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Astera Labs will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Astera Labs

In related news, Director Manuel Alba sold 183,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $19,692,630.00. Following the sale, the director owned 319,863 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,420,457.43. This trade represents a 36.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 325,693 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.14, for a total value of $56,064,793.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,079,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,214,489.08. This trade represents a 7.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 2,161,256 shares of company stock worth $459,844,296 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astera Labs

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALAB. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Astera Labs by 374.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 128 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in Astera Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Astera Labs by 422.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in Astera Labs by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 200 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Astera Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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