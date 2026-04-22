Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Upgraded at UBS Group

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

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ALAB has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a $165.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Astera Labs from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Astera Labs presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $199.74.

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Astera Labs Trading Up 9.2%

Shares of ALAB stock opened at $191.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.49. Astera Labs has a twelve month low of $54.54 and a twelve month high of $262.90. The company has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.35, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.78.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $270.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. Astera Labs has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.540 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Astera Labs will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Astera Labs

In other news, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 12,001 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.81, for a total transaction of $1,485,843.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 192,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,781,796.23. This represents a 5.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 325,693 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.14, for a total transaction of $56,064,793.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,079,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $702,214,489.08. This represents a 7.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,064,888 shares of company stock worth $150,764,723. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $441,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the company's stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,618,000. OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,511,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Astera Labs

Here are the key news stories impacting Astera Labs this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large customer/industry catalyst: Coverage links Astera to the Amazon‑Anthropic $100B cloud/AI commitment, which raises the prospect of multi‑year follow‑on orders for Astera’s CXL/PCIe retimers from hyperscalers. This is being read as a tangible demand driver for future revenue. Anthropic Amazon Deal Benefits Marvell & Astera

Large customer/industry catalyst: Coverage links Astera to the Amazon‑Anthropic $100B cloud/AI commitment, which raises the prospect of multi‑year follow‑on orders for Astera’s CXL/PCIe retimers from hyperscalers. This is being read as a tangible demand driver for future revenue. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades/push on valuation: RBC reiterated/raised its price target to $250 (and other firms have set high targets), which supports upside expectations and likely triggered buy interest from momentum and discretionary funds. RBC $250 PT Upgrade

Analyst upgrades/push on valuation: RBC reiterated/raised its price target to $250 (and other firms have set high targets), which supports upside expectations and likely triggered buy interest from momentum and discretionary funds. Positive Sentiment: Fundamentals back the story: Latest quarterly results showed +91.8% revenue growth and an EPS beat with EPS guidance for the next quarter — providing real earnings/margin evidence behind the AI infrastructure narrative. Recent Earnings Report

Fundamentals back the story: Latest quarterly results showed +91.8% revenue growth and an EPS beat with EPS guidance for the next quarter — providing real earnings/margin evidence behind the AI infrastructure narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Momentum and institutional interest: Pattern‑based buy signals and hedge‑fund/quant attention are amplifying intraday moves; these factors increase volume and volatility but are technical rather than new fundamental wins. Hedge Fund / Momentum Coverage

Momentum and institutional interest: Pattern‑based buy signals and hedge‑fund/quant attention are amplifying intraday moves; these factors increase volume and volatility but are technical rather than new fundamental wins. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO and directors sold sizeable blocks in recent days (multiple Form 4 filings). Sales were executed under pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plans, which reduces governance alarm but can still weigh on sentiment, especially for short‑term traders. CEO Form 4

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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