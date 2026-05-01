Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc. (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc. (OTCMKTS:ARGGY - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

ARGGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. HSBC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

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Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Performance

Shares of ARGGY opened at $0.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $1.22.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global plc is the holding company for Aston Martin Lagonda, a British manufacturer specializing in luxury performance automobiles. The company designs, engineers and assembles a portfolio of high-end sports cars, grand tourers and luxury SUVs. Its product range includes long-standing model lines such as the DB series and Vantage, as well as the DBX SUV, and a limited number of flagship hypercars including the Valkyrie and Valhalla. Under its Lagonda marque, the company is also developing all-electric luxury vehicles aimed at the ultra-premium segment.

Manufacturing and R&D are centered at its headquarters in Gaydon, Warwickshire, England, where the company integrates bespoke craftsmanship with advanced technologies.

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