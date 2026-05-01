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Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc. (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
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Key Points

  • Consensus "Hold": Six brokerages covering Aston Martin (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) assign a consensus recommendation of Hold, with Sanford C. Bernstein recently downgrading from "strong-buy" while Deutsche Bank and HSBC reaffirmed holds.
  • Current trading and technicals: ARGGY opened at $0.55, with a 50-day SMA of $0.57, 200-day SMA of $0.73, and a 52-week range of $0.44 to $1.22.
  • Company focus: Aston Martin is a British luxury performance automaker producing models such as the DB series, Vantage, DBX and hypercars like the Valkyrie and Valhalla, while developing all-electric ultra-premium vehicles under its Lagonda marque.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Aston Martin Lagonda Global.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc. (OTCMKTS:ARGGY - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

ARGGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. HSBC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Read Our Latest Report on ARGGY

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Performance

Shares of ARGGY opened at $0.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $1.22.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

(Get Free Report)

Aston Martin Lagonda Global plc is the holding company for Aston Martin Lagonda, a British manufacturer specializing in luxury performance automobiles. The company designs, engineers and assembles a portfolio of high-end sports cars, grand tourers and luxury SUVs. Its product range includes long-standing model lines such as the DB series and Vantage, as well as the DBX SUV, and a limited number of flagship hypercars including the Valkyrie and Valhalla. Under its Lagonda marque, the company is also developing all-electric luxury vehicles aimed at the ultra-premium segment.

Manufacturing and R&D are centered at its headquarters in Gaydon, Warwickshire, England, where the company integrates bespoke craftsmanship with advanced technologies.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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