Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.8571.

ASTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 price target on shares of Astrana Health in a report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Astrana Health from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Astrana Health from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astrana Health

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astrana Health by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Astrana Health by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 176,100 shares of the company's stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 57,432 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Astrana Health by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 432,726 shares of the company's stock worth $10,736,000 after purchasing an additional 71,462 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Astrana Health during the first quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Astrana Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company's stock.

Astrana Health Stock Performance

Shares of ASTH opened at $40.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.08 and a beta of 0.89. Astrana Health has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $51.60.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $965.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.21 million. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 0.86%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Astrana Health will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Astrana Health Company Profile

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients. It offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

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