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Astronics (ATRO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Astronics logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Astronics will release Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5, with a conference call at 4:45 PM ET; analysts expect $0.55 EPS and $227.717M in revenue.
  • In its last report (Feb. 24) Astronics beat estimates, posting $0.75 EPS and $240.07M revenue (up 15.1% YoY), and analysts project about $3 EPS for the current and next fiscal year.
  • The stock trades near $73.41 with a market cap of $2.62B and a P/E around 95, and the consensus analyst rating is Buy with a price target of $77.33.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Astronics to post earnings of $0.55 per share and revenue of $227.7170 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 4:45 PM ET.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Astronics had a return on equity of 39.95% and a net margin of 3.41%.The firm had revenue of $240.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Astronics to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Astronics Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $73.41 on Tuesday. Astronics has a 1-year low of $21.74 and a 1-year high of $83.96. The business's 50-day moving average price is $72.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astronics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 389.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 563 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 568 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astronics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 147.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 41.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 966 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Astronics from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Astronics from $75.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Astronics in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Craig Hallum reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Astronics in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Astronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Astronics currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $77.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on ATRO

Astronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astronics Corporation NASDAQ: ATRO is a global leader in the design and manufacture of advanced technologies primarily for the aerospace, defense and semiconductor industries. Headquartered in East Aurora, New York, the company was founded in 1968 and has grown through a combination of internal development and strategic acquisitions. Astronics operates multiple business units focused on power conversion, distribution and control; cabin electronics and connectivity; aircraft lighting and safety solutions; and automated test systems.

The company's aerospace products include onboard power generation and management systems, in-flight entertainment and connectivity hardware, LED and fluorescent lighting for aircraft cabins and cockpits, and safety equipment such as escape slide power units.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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