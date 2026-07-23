Asure Software (ASUR) Projected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Asure Software to announce earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $36.9650 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Asure Software Price Performance

ASUR stock opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $217.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. Asure Software has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $10.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Asure Software from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Asure Software from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Asure Software from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Asure Software to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Asure Software

Institutional Trading of Asure Software

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 3.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,462 shares of the technology company's stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,905 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Asure Software by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,986 shares of the technology company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Asure Software by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,357 shares of the technology company's stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Asure Software by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,992 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company's stock.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc NASDAQ: ASUR is a Texas‐based technology company specializing in cloud‐based workforce and workspace management solutions. The company develops software that streamlines human capital management (HCM), payroll processing, time and attendance tracking, and workspace reservation for businesses seeking to optimize employee experience and operational efficiency.

The Asure platform includes modules for payroll administration, benefits enrollment, performance management, applicant tracking and onboarding, as well as mobile and web‐based timekeeping.

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