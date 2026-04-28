Free Trial
→ Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Sets New 52-Week High - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Athabasca Oil logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Athabasca Oil hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as C$11.73 (last C$11.66) on Tuesday — up about 3.1% and trading above its 50‑day (C$9.87) and 200‑day (C$8.19) moving averages.
  • Several analysts raised price targets and some upgraded ratings (notably Raymond James to a "moderate buy" with a C$13 target), but the consensus remains a Hold with an average target price of C$10.29.
  • The firm has a market cap of C$5.65 billion, reported last-quarter EPS of C$0.10 (analysts forecast ~C$0.54 for the year), a P/E of 24.04 and a reported debt‑to‑equity ratio of 11.38.
  • Five stocks we like better than Athabasca Oil.

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.73 and last traded at C$11.66, with a volume of 560911 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATH shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$9.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James Financial upgraded Athabasca Oil from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of C$10.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ATH

Athabasca Oil Trading Up 3.1%

The stock has a market cap of C$5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm's fifty day moving average price is C$9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.19.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 18.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.5403473 EPS for the current year.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Athabasca Oil Corp is an energy company. It is focused on the exploration, development, and production of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas. The company organizes its business under two operational segments, Light Oil and Thermal Oil. It generates maximum revenue from the Thermal Oil segment. Thermal Oil includes the exploration, development, and production of bitumen from sand and carbonate rock formations located in the Athabasca region of Northern Alberta.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Athabasca Oil Right Now?

Before you consider Athabasca Oil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Athabasca Oil wasn't on the list.

While Athabasca Oil currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
10 Best Stocks to Own in 2026

Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Spring 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and what's happening in Iran. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
It picked Nvidia, Broadcom, SMCI, and now this
It picked Nvidia, Broadcom, SMCI, and now this
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
By Sam Quirke | April 22, 2026
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines