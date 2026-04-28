Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Sets New 52-Week High - Still a Buy?

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.73 and last traded at C$11.66, with a volume of 560911 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.43.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATH shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$9.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James Financial upgraded Athabasca Oil from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of C$10.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ATH

Athabasca Oil Trading Up 3.1%

The stock has a market cap of C$5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm's fifty day moving average price is C$9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.19.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 18.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.5403473 EPS for the current year.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corp is an energy company. It is focused on the exploration, development, and production of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas. The company organizes its business under two operational segments, Light Oil and Thermal Oil. It generates maximum revenue from the Thermal Oil segment. Thermal Oil includes the exploration, development, and production of bitumen from sand and carbonate rock formations located in the Athabasca region of Northern Alberta.

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