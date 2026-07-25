Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Shares of Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.94 and traded as high as C$11.24. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at C$10.96, with a volume of 2,296,641 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ATH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Athabasca Oil from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$9.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Desjardins set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Athabasca Oil and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$14.00 price objective on Athabasca Oil and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Athabasca Oil has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of C$11.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of -0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.94.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of C$355.58 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.5403473 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Athabasca Oil

In other news, insider Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 49,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$507,982.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 922,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,395,122. This trade represents a 5.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 476,400 shares of company stock worth $5,086,334. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corp is an energy company. It is focused on the exploration, development, and production of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas. The company organizes its business under two operational segments, Light Oil and Thermal Oil. It generates maximum revenue from the Thermal Oil segment. Thermal Oil includes the exploration, development, and production of bitumen from sand and carbonate rock formations located in the Athabasca region of Northern Alberta.

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