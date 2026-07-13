ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Given Average Recommendation of "Buy" by Brokerages

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $172.6250.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded ATI from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday. Weiss Ratings upgraded ATI from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on ATI from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on ATI in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of ATI in a report on Friday, May 1st.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 59,749 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total value of $10,699,253.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 218,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,039,766.98. This trade represents a 21.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,442 shares of company stock worth $28,535,831. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Signature Equity Partners LLC increased its position in ATI by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 642.9% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of ATI by 50.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 534 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

ATI Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE ATI opened at $186.86 on Monday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $179.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.22. ATI has a one year low of $70.42 and a one year high of $205.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 61.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.96.

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. ATI had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. ATI has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.040 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.480 EPS. Analysts expect that ATI will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

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