ATI (NYSE:ATI) CEO Kimberly Fields Sells 31,757 Shares

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) CEO Kimberly Fields sold 31,757 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.99, for a total value of $6,065,269.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 125,564 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,981,468.36. The trade was a 20.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

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ATI Trading Up 2.2%

ATI stock traded up $3.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $181.87. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,689,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,865. ATI Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.42 and a 1 year high of $205.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.22, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.67.

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. ATI had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ATI from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of ATI in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on ATI from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on ATI in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised ATI from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $176.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ATI

Institutional Trading of ATI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Signature Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in ATI by 208.5% during the first quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in ATI during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in ATI by 283.1% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 452 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in ATI in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

About ATI

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

Further Reading

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