ATI (NYSE:ATI) CEO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) CEO Kimberly Fields sold 40,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.91, for a total transaction of $7,316,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 157,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,775,584.11. This trade represents a 20.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

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ATI Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of ATI stock traded up $2.66 on Thursday, reaching $188.26. 800,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,753. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.19. ATI Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.42 and a 1-year high of $205.31.

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.26%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. ATI has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.040 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.480 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in ATI by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of ATI by 642.9% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of ATI by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 534 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ATI from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of ATI from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of ATI from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ATI from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $172.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ATI

ATI Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

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