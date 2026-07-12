ATI (NYSE:ATI) Rating Lowered to "Hold" at Wall Street Zen

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of ATI from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their price target on ATI from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised ATI from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Research raised ATI from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $172.62.

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ATI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATI traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.86. The company's stock had a trading volume of 644,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,523. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.96. ATI has a 1-year low of $70.42 and a 1-year high of $205.31.

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. ATI had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. ATI's quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. ATI has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.040 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.480 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ATI will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ATI

In other news, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.91, for a total transaction of $7,316,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 157,321 shares in the company, valued at $28,775,584.11. This trade represents a 20.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,442 shares of company stock valued at $28,535,831. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ATI by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,042,244 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $491,476,000 after purchasing an additional 415,479 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in ATI by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,611,724 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $414,481,000 after buying an additional 386,754 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in ATI by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,384,924 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $388,454,000 after buying an additional 233,010 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ATI in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,787,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in ATI by 153.7% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,534,114 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $124,785,000 after buying an additional 929,333 shares during the last quarter.

About ATI

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

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