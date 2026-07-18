Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

ATKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Atkore in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Atkore in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atkore presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $138.33.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATKR

Atkore Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $73.45 on Friday. Atkore has a 1-year low of $53.49 and a 1-year high of $90.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.19 and a 200-day moving average of $70.20.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Atkore had a positive return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 4.19%.The company had revenue of $731.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Atkore has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atkore will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atkore

In other news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 3,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $242,839.39. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,063 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,256,007.43. This represents a 16.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Justin A. Kershaw sold 2,799 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.67, for a total value of $206,202.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,370,998.70. This represents a 13.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Atkore by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,385,741 shares of the company's stock worth $87,648,000 after purchasing an additional 218,358 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Atkore by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,227,991 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,341,000 after purchasing an additional 97,514 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Atkore by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 960,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,748,000 after purchasing an additional 52,850 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at $51,189,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at $49,571,000.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc NYSE: ATKR is a diversified global manufacturer of electrical raceway and mechanical products, serving a broad range of end markets including commercial construction, industrial facilities and energy infrastructure. The company's electrical product portfolio encompasses conduit, tubing, fittings, connectors and cable management systems designed for use in residential, commercial and industrial wiring applications. On the mechanical side, Atkore offers pipe support solutions, seismic bracing, HVAC hangers and other mechanical products that address critical building and process piping needs.

Founded as a family-owned business before its reorganization into a standalone public company in 2016, Atkore has grown through both organic investment and targeted acquisitions.

Further Reading

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