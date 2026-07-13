Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA) Reaches New 1-Year High - Should You Buy?

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.13 and last traded at $57.9870, with a volume of 41944 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.74.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BATRA shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Atlanta Braves from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Stock Report on BATRA

Atlanta Braves Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.74 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.09. Atlanta Braves had a positive return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 2.97%.The company had revenue of $72.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.69 million. On average, analysts forecast that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlanta Braves

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Atlanta Braves in the second quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 1,873.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Atlanta Braves during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

The Atlanta Braves NASDAQ: BATRA are a professional baseball club that competes in Major League Baseball's National League East division. Founded in 1871 as the Boston Red Stockings, the franchise relocated to Milwaukee in 1953 before settling in Atlanta in 1966. As one of MLB's oldest and most storied organizations, the Braves are responsible for fielding a Major League team, overseeing player development through a network of minor league affiliates, and managing baseball operations under the leadership of President of Baseball Operations Alex Anthopoulos.

Beyond on‐field performance, the Braves operate a diversified sports and entertainment business.

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