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Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:AUB)

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Atlantic Union Bankshares logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Atlantic Union Bankshares declared a quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share, payable on August 21 to shareholders of record as of August 7. The dividend implies an annualized yield of about 3.5%.
  • The company has increased its dividend for 14 straight years, with a payout ratio of 38.5%, suggesting the dividend is well covered by earnings. Analysts expect next year’s payout ratio to remain manageable at 36.8%.
  • Atlantic Union Bankshares also reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings of $0.94 per share, beating estimates by $0.02, while revenue rose 3.1% year over year. Shares were up slightly in trading following the update.
  • Five stocks we like better than Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NYSE:AUB - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, August 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a payout ratio of 38.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Atlantic Union Bankshares to earn $4.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE AUB traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.45. 245,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,755. The company's fifty day moving average is $39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 21.97%.The firm had revenue of $387.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, operating through its principal subsidiary Atlantic Union Bank. The company offers a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses and institutions across Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina and the District of Columbia. Leveraging a network of full-service branches, commercial lending offices and digital platforms, Atlantic Union Bankshares focuses on relationship-driven solutions tailored to its regional client base.

Atlantic Union’s product lineup includes traditional deposit accounts, such as checking, savings and money market accounts, along with certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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