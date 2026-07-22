Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.6250.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Atlas Energy Solutions from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of AESI opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 1.01. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $20.13.

Institutional Trading of Atlas Energy Solutions

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AESI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 91,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,748 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company's stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions NYSE: AESI is an independent energy infrastructure company specializing in the development and operation of low-carbon and renewable natural gas (RNG) projects alongside complementary clean energy offerings. Through its diversified platform, the company seeks to deliver decarbonization solutions across heavy-duty transportation and industrial markets, leveraging technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions while providing reliable fuel and energy services.

The company’s core business activities encompass four primary segments.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Atlas Energy Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Atlas Energy Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Atlas Energy Solutions currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here