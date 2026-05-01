Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 13,393,747 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the March 31st total of 11,849,726 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,151,626 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 8.0% of the company's shares are sold short.

Get Atlassian alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered Atlassian from a "buy" rating to a "mixed" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Atlassian from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Atlassian from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $152.22.

View Our Latest Report on Atlassian

Key Headlines Impacting Atlassian

Here are the key news stories impacting Atlassian this week:

Atlassian Trading Down 2.7%

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $68.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.26 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.12. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 3.29%.The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Atlassian's quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $726,718.65. Following the sale, the director directly owned 275,940 shares in the company, valued at $26,161,871.40. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Brian Duffy sold 1,222 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $99,409.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 124,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,114,408.20. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 52,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,338,804 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.66% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 162 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 615 shares of the technology company's stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the technology company's stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in Atlassian by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 718 shares of the technology company's stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, ABN Amro Investment Solutions boosted its stake in Atlassian by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 2,452 shares of the technology company's stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a software company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, best known for developing collaboration, project management and software development tools. Founded in 2002 by Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, Atlassian grew from a small engineering-focused team into a publicly traded company after its initial public offering in 2015. The company serves a global customer base that spans small teams to large enterprises across technology, financial services, government and other sectors.

Atlassian's product portfolio centers on tools designed to help teams plan, build and support software and business processes.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Atlassian, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Atlassian wasn't on the list.

While Atlassian currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here