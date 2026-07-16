Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at Bank of America

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Bank of America from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the technology company's stock. Bank of America's price target indicates a potential upside of 12.57% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TEAM. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Atlassian from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $130.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, May 1st. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.50.

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Atlassian Stock Performance

Atlassian stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.28. 1,425,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,479,540. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $206.00. The business's 50-day moving average is $88.70 and its 200-day moving average is $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of -111.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In other news, CFO James Chuong sold 8,838 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $775,534.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 288,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,295,868. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CRO Brian Duffy sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.71, for a total value of $269,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive owned 227,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,426,159.61. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,041 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,069. 36.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Atlassian by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 378 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Atlassian by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 449 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company's stock.

Atlassian News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Atlassian this week:

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a software company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, best known for developing collaboration, project management and software development tools. Founded in 2002 by Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, Atlassian grew from a small engineering-focused team into a publicly traded company after its initial public offering in 2015. The company serves a global customer base that spans small teams to large enterprises across technology, financial services, government and other sectors.

Atlassian's product portfolio centers on tools designed to help teams plan, build and support software and business processes.

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