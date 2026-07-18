Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to "Sell"

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report released on Saturday.

ATO has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $184.00 to $183.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $186.42.

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Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $177.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $154.23 and a 12 month high of $192.51. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $174.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.35.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.10. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. Atmos Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Compound Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation NYSE: ATO is a U.S.-based natural-gas utility that primarily focuses on the regulated distribution of natural gas. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company operates through local distribution systems to deliver natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. Atmos's core activities include pipeline operations, gas distribution, system maintenance and reliability programs designed to ensure safe and continuous service to its customers.

The company's services encompass gas delivery, system integrity and maintenance, storage and transmission connections, and customer-facing programs such as billing, conservation initiatives and energy-efficiency offerings.

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