Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Stock Unloaded Sen. John Boozman

Senator John Boozman (Republican-Arkansas) recently sold shares of Atmos Energy Corporation NYSE: ATO. In a filing disclosed on July 13th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Atmos Energy stock on June 12th.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

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Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of ATO stock opened at $177.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.35. The company has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Atmos Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $153.94 and a twelve month high of $192.51.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.94 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 27.58%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. Atmos Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Atmos Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 49.14%.

Institutional Trading of Atmos Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 627.3% in the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 270.2% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $184.00 to $183.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $192.00 to $184.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $186.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATO

About Senator Boozman

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas' U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman's academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation NYSE: ATO is a U.S.-based natural-gas utility that primarily focuses on the regulated distribution of natural gas. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company operates through local distribution systems to deliver natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. Atmos's core activities include pipeline operations, gas distribution, system maintenance and reliability programs designed to ensure safe and continuous service to its customers.

The company's services encompass gas delivery, system integrity and maintenance, storage and transmission connections, and customer-facing programs such as billing, conservation initiatives and energy-efficiency offerings.

Further Reading

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