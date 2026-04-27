Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) Short Interest Update

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU - Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,358,706 shares, a growth of 79.8% from the March 31st total of 2,423,756 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,618,681 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmus Filtration Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 700 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATMU shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research downgraded Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ATMU

Atmus Filtration Technologies Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:ATMU opened at $63.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.58. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 1-year low of $33.58 and a 1-year high of $66.50.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $446.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.25 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 69.78%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Atmus Filtration Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 8.80%.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies is a global developer and manufacturer of high-performance filter media and filtration solutions. The company designs and produces advanced materials that capture airborne particles across a range of applications, from heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems to industrial and cleanroom environments. By focusing on proprietary meltblown and nanofiber technologies, Atmus delivers media that balances efficiency, airflow and durability for both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses pleated and panel filter media, depth filtration products and specialty laminates used in industries such as commercial buildings, healthcare, transportation and power generation.

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